KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

