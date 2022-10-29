LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

