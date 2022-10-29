Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landec were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Landec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Landec by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Landec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Stephens began coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

