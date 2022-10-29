Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

