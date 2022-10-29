Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases 23,680 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,288.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.66 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

