LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,801 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,462.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 78,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 84,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

