Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Northcoast Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.55. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Stories

