Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

