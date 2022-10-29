Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Sells $301,464.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.