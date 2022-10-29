Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.92. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 4,188 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after buying an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 312,054 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $10,167,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 524,624.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 262,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.