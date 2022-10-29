Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 58 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.11 ($0.75).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 41.27 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

