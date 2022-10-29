Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $219.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,932.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $219,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

