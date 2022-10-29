MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $142.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 64,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.