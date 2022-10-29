Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $120.31 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

