Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 178,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

