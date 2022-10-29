Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.88

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 6836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

