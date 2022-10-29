Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $328,877.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $163.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

