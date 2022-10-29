MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $29.53

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $32.50. MarineMax shares last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5,412 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

MarineMax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $704.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

