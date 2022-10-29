Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Cut to GBX 44.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).
Marston’s Price Performance
MARS stock opened at GBX 35.06 ($0.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The stock has a market cap of £222.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.03).
Insider Transactions at Marston’s
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Featured Stories
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.