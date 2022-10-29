Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target Cut to GBX 44.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).

MARS stock opened at GBX 35.06 ($0.42) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The stock has a market cap of £222.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.03).

In other Marston’s news, insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 54,003 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,981.11 ($24,143.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

