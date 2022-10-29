Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after purchasing an additional 573,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

