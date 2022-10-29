Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 160,149 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,884.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 340,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 323,131 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 30,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,173.0% during the 2nd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

