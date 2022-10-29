Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $11.59 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.