Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 106.14% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.