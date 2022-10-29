Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $100.66, with a volume of 179137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.