Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stake Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174,907 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

