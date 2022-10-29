Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.43.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $96.38 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.