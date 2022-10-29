Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $125.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on META. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.27. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $96.38 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,459,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

