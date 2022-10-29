Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 2.4 %

MEOH opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.