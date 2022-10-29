Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.94 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $9.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

