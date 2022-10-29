Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s Largest Position

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 8.7% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $667,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

