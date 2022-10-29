Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

