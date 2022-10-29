Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.60. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

