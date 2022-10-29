Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 4645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIGO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 15.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Amundi boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

