Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $79.03.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

