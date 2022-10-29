Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,450. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

