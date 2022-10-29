Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,482 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of INSW opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

