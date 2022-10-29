Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 148,464 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

