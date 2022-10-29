Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

