Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,932,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,508,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 543,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,910,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at $21,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIV. StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

