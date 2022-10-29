Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 53.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,648. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

