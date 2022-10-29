Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 642,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 429,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 437,478 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $7.36 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

