Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,742 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,500,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 107,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGL opened at $20.12 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,154.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,418,310 shares of company stock valued at $277,858,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

