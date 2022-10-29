Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,764 The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Bancorp Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
