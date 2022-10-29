Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,084 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $16,702,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -46.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.