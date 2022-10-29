Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,195,847 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,197.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

