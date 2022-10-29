Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 889 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

