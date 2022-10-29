Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE COLD opened at $24.24 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

