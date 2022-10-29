Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $2,052,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Caleres by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Caleres by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $2,141,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Caleres Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

