Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTV. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $21,688,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $13,949,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $11,023,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $10,680,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Trading Down 1.0 %

MNTV stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.40. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 35.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

