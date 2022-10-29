Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,516 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,761 shares of company stock worth $792,743. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

